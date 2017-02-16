Camp Pendleton honors Iwo Jima Veterans

Damaso Sutis and Gene E. Bell reminisce about their experiences during World War II. Camp Pendleton hosted a tour for Iwo Jima veterans,commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. (Official Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Keely M. Dwyer/Released)

