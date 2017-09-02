170209-N-WZ792-124 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 9, 2017) - Capt. Errin Armstong (right), Mission Commander of Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17), Facilitates a tour of the living quarters to the Honorable Todd D. Robinson, U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, in Puertos Barrios, GUATEMALA. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017
Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT