    Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) [Image 2 of 3]

    Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17)

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ridge Leoni 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element

    170209-N-WZ792-112 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 9, 2017) - Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Blake (right), a native of Gloucester City, N.J., Assigned to Navy Cargo Handlers Battalion One, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, Va., gives a tour of the Mobile Kitchen Trailor to the Honorable Todd D. Robinson, U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, in Puertos Barrios, GUATEMALA. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17) [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Ridge Leoni, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

