Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17)

170209-N-WZ792-112 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 9, 2017) - Culinary Specialist 1st Class John Blake (right), a native of Gloucester City, N.J., Assigned to Navy Cargo Handlers Battalion One, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, Va., gives a tour of the Mobile Kitchen Trailor to the Honorable Todd D. Robinson, U.S. Ambassador to Guatemala, in Puertos Barrios, GUATEMALA. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ridge Leoni)

