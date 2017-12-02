170212-N-YM856-193 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 12, 2017) - Lt. Rodolfo Duque, a native of Bremerton, Wash., assigned to Walter Reed National Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., speaks with host nation residents during the closing ceremonies in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 21:06 Photo ID: 3171983 VIRIN: 170212-N-YM856-193 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 6.12 MB Location: PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA, GT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Rodolfo Duque Speaks With Host Nation Residents During the Closing Ceremonies in Support of Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.