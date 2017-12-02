(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniel Anderson dances with host nation residents during closing ceremonies in support of Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 4 of 4]

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniel Anderson dances with host nation residents during closing ceremonies in support of Continuing Promise 2017

    PUERTO BARRIOS, GUATEMALA, GUATEMALA

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170212-N-YM856-257 PUERTO BARRIOS, Guatemala (Feb. 12, 2017) - Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Daniel Anderson, a native of Perry, Fla., assigned to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla., dances with host nation residents during closing ceremonies in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Puerto Barrios, Guatemala. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Continuing Promise
    Expeditionary Combat Camera
    ECC
    USNS Spearhead
    FOURTHFLT
    CP-17

