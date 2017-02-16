Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:10 Photo ID: 3171644 VIRIN: 170216-M-VR252-514 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.48 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MAG-13 Hosts Jane Wayne Day [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl George Melendez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.