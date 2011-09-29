(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Murals of the Air Force Reserve [Image 1 of 16]

    Murals of the Air Force Reserve

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    A year ago, the 403rd Wing Financial Team accepted a challenge proposed by the Air Force Reserve Command’s Comptroller and Financial Management Headquarters – decorate one of the classrooms at Allee Hall to the future leaders of the United States Air Force. The Murals of the Air Force Reserve symbolize our thanks for the dedication and service these new leaders will provide to the Airmen of tomorrow.

    There are six murals displayed in the one of the Financial Management Comptroller classrooms, each contributing a significant part in telling the story of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo/J. Justin Pearce)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2011
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 17:00
    Photo ID: 3171441
    VIRIN: 110115-F-WK636-007
    Resolution: 5502x1023
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Murals of the Air Force Reserve [Image 1 of 16], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

