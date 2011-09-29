KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 09.29.2011 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

A year ago, the 403rd Wing Financial Team accepted a challenge proposed by the Air Force Reserve Command’s Comptroller and Financial Management Headquarters – decorate one of the classrooms at Allee Hall to the future leaders of the United States Air Force. The Murals of the Air Force Reserve symbolize our thanks for the dedication and service these new leaders will provide to the Airmen of tomorrow.



There are six murals displayed in the one of the Financial Management Comptroller classrooms, each contributing a significant part in telling the story of the Air Force Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo/J. Justin Pearce)