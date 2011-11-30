Hunting hurricanes 101

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 11.30.2011 Courtesy Photo 403rd Wing

The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron director of operations, Lt. Col. Sean Pierce, points out the unique features of a WC-130J propeller to the U.S. Air Force Chief Scientist, Dr. Mark T. Maybury. Pierce and Lt. Col. John Talbot, 53rd WRS chief weather officer, met with Dr. Maybury during his trip to visit the squadron Nov. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Heather Newcomb)