    Hunting hurricanes 101 [Image 2 of 16]

    Hunting hurricanes 101

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    403rd Wing

    The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron director of operations, Lt. Col. Sean Pierce, points out the unique features of a WC-130J propeller to the U.S. Air Force Chief Scientist, Dr. Mark T. Maybury. Pierce and Lt. Col. John Talbot, 53rd WRS chief weather officer, met with Dr. Maybury during his trip to visit the squadron Nov. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Heather Newcomb)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2011
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 17:00
    Photo ID: 3171427
    VIRIN: 111130-F-JT591-003
    Resolution: 2832x4256
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
