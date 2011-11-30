The 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron director of operations, Lt. Col. Sean Pierce, points out the unique features of a WC-130J propeller to the U.S. Air Force Chief Scientist, Dr. Mark T. Maybury. Pierce and Lt. Col. John Talbot, 53rd WRS chief weather officer, met with Dr. Maybury during his trip to visit the squadron Nov. 30. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Heather Newcomb)
|11.30.2011
|02.16.2017 17:00
|3171427
|111130-F-JT591-003
|2832x4256
|3.67 MB
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
This work, Hunting hurricanes 101 [Image 1 of 16], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
