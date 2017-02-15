(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    120th Medical Group participates in training [Image 2 of 4]

    120th Medical Group participates in training

    ANNISTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 120th Medical Group participate in exercises during training February 15, 2017, at the FEMA center - disaster preparedness in Anniston, Ala. Guardsmen attended either Hospital Emergency Response Team, Health Care Leadership, or Emergency Medical Operations courses. (U.S. Air National Guard photos/Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 120th Medical Group participates in training [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    disaster preparedness
    Montana Air National Guard
    120th Airlift Wing
    120th Medical Group

