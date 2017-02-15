Members of the 120th Medical Group participate in exercises during training February 15, 2017, at the FEMA center - disaster preparedness in Anniston, Ala. Guardsmen attended either Hospital Emergency Response Team, Health Care Leadership, or Emergency Medical Operations courses. (U.S. Air National Guard photos/Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:44 Photo ID: 3171107 VIRIN: 170217-Z-BF054-1678 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 4.46 MB Location: ANNISTON, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 120th Medical Group participates in training [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.