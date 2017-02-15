Members of the 120th Medical Group participate in exercises during training February 15, 2017, at the FEMA center - disaster preparedness in Anniston, Ala. Guardsmen attended either Hospital Emergency Response Team, Health Care Leadership, or Emergency Medical Operations courses. (U.S. Air National Guard photos/Master Sgt. Michael Touchette)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 15:44
|Photo ID:
|3171104
|VIRIN:
|170217-Z-BF054-1657
|Resolution:
|3462x2770
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, AL, US
This work, 120th Medical Group participates in training [Image 1 of 4], by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
