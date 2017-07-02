The finance office continually looks for ways to improve quality of customer service by offering feedback cards for members who visit their office, Feb. 7, 2017, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th CPTS helps to maximize resources for the base and resolve financial issues for the Airmen on it. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jackson N. Haddon/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:37 Photo ID: 3171083 VIRIN: 170207-F-DD155-0029 Resolution: 4213x3010 Size: 2.05 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Funding the Mission [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.