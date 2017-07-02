(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Funding the Mission [Image 2 of 2]

    Funding the Mission

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Airman Jackson Haddon 

    97th Air Mobility Wing, Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Swanson, 97th Comptroller Squadron financial services technician, aids a customer with questions about financial matters, Feb. 7, 2017, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The 97th CPTS helps to maximize resources for the base and resolve financial issues for the Airmen on it. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Jackson N. Haddon/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 15:37
    Photo ID: 3171082
    VIRIN: 170207-F-DD155-0005
    Resolution: 4796x3426
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funding the Mission [Image 1 of 2], by Amn Jackson Haddon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Airmen
    money
    finance
    planes
    budget
    mission
    Altus AFB
    97AMW
    KC-46

