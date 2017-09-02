(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holloman holds annual Top Knife course [Image 1 of 3]

    Holloman holds annual Top Knife course

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Kenney 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Zachary Garrett, a 49th Medical Group aerospace and operational physiologist, briefs personnel about the stress and sleep hygiene during Top Knife, Feb. 9, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. During Top Knife, flight surgeons, physiologists, psychologists and chaplains from across the Air Force came to Holloman and were taught about the current challenges facing RPA personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 11:00
    Photo ID: 3170464
    VIRIN: 170209-F-SD165-024
    Resolution: 4308x3077
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman holds annual Top Knife course [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Emily Kenney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MQ-1
    predator
    holloman
    holloman air force base
    medical group
    MQ-9
    reaper
    hafb
    drone
    Remotely Piloted Aircraft
    49th wing
    RPA
    9 atks
    29 atks
    49th mdg
    top knife

