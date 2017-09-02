Holloman holds annual Top Knife course

A Remotely Piloted Aircraft pilot flies a training mission during Top Knife, Feb. 9, 2017 at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. During Top Knife, flight surgeons, physiologists, psychologists and chaplains from across the Air Force came to Holloman and were taught about the current challenges facing the RPA community. They also observed an RPA flying mission to gain firsthand knowledge of challenges RPA personnel face on a daily basis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Kenney)

