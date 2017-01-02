Sgt. John Heard, sniper section team leader with Charlie Troop, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, confirms rounds using a spotting scope during annual sniper qualification February 1, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Harris/Released)
This work, Mustang snipers: one shot, one kill [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Robert Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
