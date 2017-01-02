(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mustang snipers: one shot, one kill [Image 1 of 7]

    Mustang snipers: one shot, one kill

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Harris 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. John Heard, sniper section team leader with Charlie Troop, 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, confirms rounds using a spotting scope during annual sniper qualification February 1, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Harris/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 10:45
    Photo ID: 3170412
    VIRIN: 170201-A-VJ769-174
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 10.72 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang snipers: one shot, one kill [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Robert Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cavalry Scout
    Reconnaissance
    Snipers
    Scout
    Mustangs
    6-8 Cav

