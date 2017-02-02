Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 10:45 Photo ID: 3170409 VIRIN: 170202-A-VJ769-108 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 7.57 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Mustang snipers: one shot, one kill [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Robert Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.