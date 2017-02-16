One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever

170216-N-SR567-173 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Feb. 16, 2017) Rear Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) presents an award to a Republic of Korea (CRF) sailor during the second official CRF and Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) Navy alliance awards ceremony. The ceremony is in honor of CNFK's one-year anniversary since the command move to Busan. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

