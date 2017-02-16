(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever [Image 3 of 3]

    One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever

    BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Breedlove 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    170216-N-SR567-101 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (Feb. 16, 2017) Vice Adm. Jung, the commander of the Republic of Korea Fleet, presents an award to Information Systems Technician Lance Carbonel during the second official CRF and Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) Navy alliance awards ceremony.The ceremony is in honor of CNFK's one-year anniversary since the command move to Busan. CNFK is the U.S. Navy's representative in the ROK, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley J. Breedlove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 09:20
    Photo ID: 3170312
    VIRIN: 170216-N-SR567-101
    Resolution: 3146x2100
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BUSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 Wesley Breedlove, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever
    One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever
    One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    One Year After Move to Busan, CNFK, ROK Partnership Stronger Than Ever

    TAGS

    Naval Academy
    navy
    ROK
    USN
    Republic of Korea
    CNFK
    Wesley J. Breedlove

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT