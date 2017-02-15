(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brig. Gen. Castellvi visits Marines in Italy

    Brig. Gen. Castellvi visits Marines in Italy

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, ITALY

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samuel Guerra 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Col. Daniel Greenwood, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Africa, poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, Deputy Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Commanding General, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during a command visit for SPMAGTF-CR-AF at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Feb. 15, 2017. During his visit, Castellvi toured facilities and spoke with Marines about their roles in the unit and answered questions regarding the future of SPMAGTF-CR-AF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Guerra/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Castellvi visits Marines in Italy [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Samuel Guerra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Italy
    usmc
    Combat Logistics Battalion 8
    TSC
    new command
    Logistics Combat Element
    overseas
    colors
    2nd Marine Logistics Group
    deployment
    Theater Security Cooperation
    command element
    LCE
    visit
    Nassig
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    Brig. Gen. Castellvi

    OPTIONS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT