Col. Daniel Greenwood, the commanding officer of Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Africa, poses for a photo with Brig. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, Deputy Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Commanding General, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during a command visit for SPMAGTF-CR-AF at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Feb. 15, 2017. During his visit, Castellvi toured facilities and spoke with Marines about their roles in the unit and answered questions regarding the future of SPMAGTF-CR-AF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Guerra/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 07:29 Photo ID: 3170152 VIRIN: 170215-M-GL218-040 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 4.85 MB Location: NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Castellvi visits Marines in Italy [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Samuel Guerra, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.