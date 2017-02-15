Brig. Gen. Castellvi visits Marines in Italy

Brig. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, Deputy Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force and Commanding General, 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, speaks to a Marine during a command visit for Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Africa at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Feb. 15, 2017. During his visit, Castellvi toured facilities and spoke with Marines about their roles in the unit and answered questions regarding the future of SPMAGTF-CR-AF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samuel Guerra/Released)

