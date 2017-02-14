MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Marines from 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, Charlie Battery, the non-lethal weapons company for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, practice baton jabs and conducted other non-lethal weapons training on Camp Pendleton, Feb. 14, 2017. The 15th MEU used this training to sharpen their skills in a variety of non-lethal weapons tactics they would use to stabilize hostile situations. These non-lethal capabilities add to the flexibility of the MEU to shape actions across the range of military operations to resolve conflict anyway in the world.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 20:59 Photo ID: 3168964 VIRIN: 170214-M-MW401-044 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.77 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, To the Face [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Jacob Pruitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.