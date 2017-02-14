(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    To the Face [Image 1 of 2]

    To the Face

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A Marine from 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, Charlie Battery, the non-lethal weapons company for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrated he can still maintain cognizance and bearing with a hostile individual after taking a shot of OC spray to the face during OC certification on Camp Pendleton, Feb. 14, 2017. The 15th MEU used this training to sharpen their skills in a variety of non-lethal weapons tactics they would use to stabilize hostile situations. These non-lethal capabilities add to the flexibility of the MEU to shape actions across the range of military operations to resolve conflict anyway in the world.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 20:59
    Photo ID: 3168965
    VIRIN: 170214-M-MW401-051
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    15th MEU
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Battalion Landing Team
    BLT

    • LEAVE A COMMENT