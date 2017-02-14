MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A Marine from 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, Charlie Battery, the non-lethal weapons company for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, demonstrated he can still maintain cognizance and bearing with a hostile individual after taking a shot of OC spray to the face during OC certification on Camp Pendleton, Feb. 14, 2017. The 15th MEU used this training to sharpen their skills in a variety of non-lethal weapons tactics they would use to stabilize hostile situations. These non-lethal capabilities add to the flexibility of the MEU to shape actions across the range of military operations to resolve conflict anyway in the world.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt)

