(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training [Image 4 of 7]

    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Peach, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Sector San Diego, helps a simulated victim up a flight of steps during a mass casualty at sea training session on board Coast Guard Cutter Petrel at Sector San Diego on February 8, 2017. The training was aimed at preparing rescue swimmers to save lives by handling multiple casualties in close quarters on an unfamiliar vessel at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 13:39
    Photo ID: 3168049
    VIRIN: 170208-G-BT948-0061
    Resolution: 3278x4912
    Size: 9.99 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Joel Guzman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training
    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training
    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training
    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training
    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training
    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training
    Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    USCG
    Training
    Rescue Swimmers
    AST
    Petrel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT