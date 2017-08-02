Rescue swimmers conduct mass casualty training

Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Peach, an aviation survival technician at Coast Guard Sector San Diego, assesses a simulated victim’s injuries during a mass casualty at sea training session on board Coast Guard Cutter Petrel at Sector San Diego on February 8, 2017. The training was aimed at preparing rescue swimmers to save lives by handling multiple casualties in close quarters on an unfamiliar vessel at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joel Guzman/released)

