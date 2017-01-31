U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph M. Murray, left, commander, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico, shakes the hand of Maj. Robert J. Crawford Jr., staff secretary for the commander, Marine Corps Installations Capitol Region, during Crawford’s retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on MCB Quantico, Va., Jan. 31, 2017. Crawford retired after 23 years of honorable military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)

