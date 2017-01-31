(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    H&S BN Retirement Ceremony - Maj. Robert Crawford [Image 5 of 6]

    H&amp;S BN Retirement Ceremony - Maj. Robert Crawford

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Robert J. Crawford Jr., staff secretary for the commander, Marine Corps Installations Capitol Region, stands with his wife during his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 31, 2017. Crawford retired after 23 years of honorable military service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brian Domzalski)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, H&S BN Retirement Ceremony - Maj. Robert Crawford [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Brian Domzalski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Quantico Combat Camera
    USMCCOMCAM

