MCU ERSKINE LECTURE - WARNER CENTER

Students and faculty of Marine Corps University (MCU) attend the Gen. Graves B. Erskine Distinguished Lecture Series at the Warner Center, MCU, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 18, 2017. The series was established in February 1984 and was instrumental in the development of modern Marine Corps professional military education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yasmin D. Perez)

