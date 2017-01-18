(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCU ERSKINE LECTURE - WARNER CENTER [Image 4 of 6]

    MCU ERSKINE LECTURE - WARNER CENTER

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Yasmin Perez 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, and Fellow of the Royal Historical Society Sir Max Hastings, journalist, editor, historian and author, speaks at the Gen. Graves B. Erskine Distinguished Lecture Series at the Warner Center, Marine Corps University, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Jan. 18, 2017. The series was established in February 1984 and was instrumental in the development of modern Marine Corps professional military education. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yasmin D. Perez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3167183
    VIRIN: 170118-M-RG259-027
    Resolution: 4831x3216
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCU ERSKINE LECTURE - WARNER CENTER [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Yasmin Perez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Quantico
    MCBQ
    USMCCOMCAM

    • LEAVE A COMMENT