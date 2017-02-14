(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief visits Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4]

    Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief visits Iwakuni

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief Susan Whitman, left, takes a photo with a Sailor during a walk-through of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125’s hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. Whitman visited the facilities, Sailors and Marines. She spoke about destructive behaviors such as sexual assault, drug abuse and alcohol abuse and how it affects warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 05:21
    Photo ID: 3166706
    VIRIN: 170214-M-ON157-0076
    Resolution: 4904x3270
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief visits Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CO
    VAW-125
    Sailors
    FLTCM

