U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief Susan Whitman, left, takes a photo with a Sailor during a walk-through of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125’s hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. Whitman visited the facilities, Sailors and Marines. She spoke about destructive behaviors such as sexual assault, drug abuse and alcohol abuse and how it affects warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 05:21
|Photo ID:
|3166706
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-ON157-0076
|Resolution:
|4904x3270
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief visits Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
