Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief visits Iwakuni

U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief Susan Whitman, left, takes a photo with a Sailor during a walk-through of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125’s hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. Whitman visited the facilities, Sailors and Marines. She spoke about destructive behaviors such as sexual assault, drug abuse and alcohol abuse and how it affects warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

