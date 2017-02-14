U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief Susan Whitman, left, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Shane Tanner, right, executive officer for Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, speak during a visit to the facilities, Sailors and Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. Whitman spoke about destructive behaviors such as sexual assault, drug abuse and alcohol abuse and how it affects warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 05:21
|Photo ID:
|3166699
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-ON157-0009
|Resolution:
|4910x3273
|Size:
|8.15 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief visits Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT