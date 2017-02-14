U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief Susan Whitman, left, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Shane Tanner, right, executive officer for Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125, speak during a visit to the facilities, Sailors and Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 14, 2017. Whitman spoke about destructive behaviors such as sexual assault, drug abuse and alcohol abuse and how it affects warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 05:21 Photo ID: 3166699 VIRIN: 170214-M-ON157-0009 Resolution: 4910x3273 Size: 8.15 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Fleet Command Master Chief visits Iwakuni [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.