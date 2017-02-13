(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Medium Girder Bridge, 173rd Airborne Brigade,54th Brigade Engineer Battalion,Rovigo 2017 [Image 3 of 11]

    Medium Girder Bridge, 173rd Airborne Brigade,54th Brigade Engineer Battalion,Rovigo 2017

    TRECENTA, ITALY

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion and Italian Army soldiers from the 8 Reggimento Genio Guastatori Brigata Paracadutisti Folgore assemble a Medium Girder Bridge near Rovigo, Italy, Feb. 13, 2017. The MGB is a deck type, two girder bridge system, providing a 4 meter (13ft 2in) wide roadway that can be expeditiously assembled with minimal support. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to conduct the full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility.
    photo by graigg faggionato

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 05:08
    Photo ID: 3166694
    VIRIN: 170213-A-KP807-202
    Resolution: 2500x1668
    Size: 470.9 KB
    Location: TRECENTA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medium Girder Bridge, 173rd Airborne Brigade,54th Brigade Engineer Battalion,Rovigo 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

