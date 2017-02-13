U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion and Italian Army soldiers from the 8 Reggimento Genio Guastatori Brigata Paracadutisti Folgore assemble a Medium Girder Bridge near Rovigo, Italy, Feb. 13, 2017. The MGB is a deck type, two girder bridge system, providing a 4 meter (13ft 2in) wide roadway that can be expeditiously assembled with minimal support. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, based in Vicenza, Italy, is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to conduct the full range of military operations across the United States European, Central and Africa Commands areas of responsibility.

photo by graigg faggionato

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 05:08 Photo ID: 3166676 VIRIN: 170213-A-KP807-030 Resolution: 2500x1668 Size: 577.45 KB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medium Girder Bridge, 173rd Airborne Brigade,54th Brigade Engineer Battalion,Rovigo 2017 [Image 1 of 11], by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.