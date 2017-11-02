(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon [Image 2 of 3]

    Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Food provided by military spouses are laid out as service members take tests during a “DSST/CLEP-a-thon” at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2017. The CLEP-a-thon was a testing marathon during which service members took DANTES Subject Standardized Test exams and College Level Examination Program tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 02:49
    Photo ID: 3166550
    VIRIN: 170213-F-SB162-0004
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon
    Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon
    Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Southwest Asia
    Al Udeid
    PACE
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    AF.mil
    Grand Slam Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT