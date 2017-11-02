Food provided by military spouses are laid out as service members take tests during a “DSST/CLEP-a-thon” at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2017. The CLEP-a-thon was a testing marathon during which service members took DANTES Subject Standardized Test exams and College Level Examination Program tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 02:49 Photo ID: 3166550 VIRIN: 170213-F-SB162-0004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 14.35 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.