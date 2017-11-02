Food provided by military spouses are laid out as service members take tests during a “DSST/CLEP-a-thon” at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 11, 2017. The CLEP-a-thon was a testing marathon during which service members took DANTES Subject Standardized Test exams and College Level Examination Program tests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 02:49
|Photo ID:
|3166550
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-SB162-0004
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon
