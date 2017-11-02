Personnel stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, pose for a photo during a “DSST/CLEP-a-thon,” Feb. 11, 2017. The testing marathon was held to encourage service members to take DANTES Subject Standardized Test exams and College Level Examination Program tests while deployed, in turn saving themselves time and the Air Force money in tuition assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

Date Taken: 02.11.2017
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
This work, Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon, by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.