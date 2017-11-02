Personnel stationed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, pose for a photo during a “DSST/CLEP-a-thon,” Feb. 11, 2017. The testing marathon was held to encourage service members to take DANTES Subject Standardized Test exams and College Level Examination Program tests while deployed, in turn saving themselves time and the Air Force money in tuition assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 02:49
|Photo ID:
|3166543
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-SB162-0001
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Saving time, money: Education center holds DSST/CLEP-a-thon
LEAVE A COMMENT