INTRUST BANK ARENA, Wichita, Kan.— An Air Force and Marine team member fight over a puck during in inter-service hockey game February 11, 2017. The teams were comprised of both active duty, reserve, and retired military personnel.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Debrah Sanders, 366th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 22:51
|Photo ID:
|3165543
|VIRIN:
|140211-A-QR450-001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|140.67 KB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exhibition hockey brings servicemembers together [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Debrah Sanders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT