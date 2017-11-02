INTRUST BANK ARENA, Wichita, Kan.— An Air Force team player guides a hockey puck through the Marine team toward the goal, February 11, 2017. The inter-service exhibition game was first played last year at the Wichita Ice Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Debrah Sanders, 366th MPAD)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 22:51
|Photo ID:
|3165553
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-QR450-003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|180.98 KB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exhibition hockey brings servicemembers together [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Debrah Sanders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT