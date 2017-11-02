(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exhibition hockey brings servicemembers together [Image 2 of 5]

    Exhibition hockey brings servicemembers together

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Debrah Sanders 

    366th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    INTRUST BANK ARENA, Wichita, Kan.— An Air Force team player guides a hockey puck through the Marine team toward the goal, February 11, 2017. The inter-service exhibition game was first played last year at the Wichita Ice Center. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Debrah Sanders, 366th MPAD)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exhibition hockey brings servicemembers together [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Debrah Sanders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    sports
    fellowship
    hockey
    charity
    community
    joint service

