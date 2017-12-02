(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crew of Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick in Panama Canal [Image 1 of 2]

    Crew of Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick in Panama Canal

    PANAMA

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick takes a group photo while transiting the Panama Canal Feb. 12, 2016.

    The cutter John McCormick will be the first Fast Response Cutter to be commissioned in Alaska.

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Lescinsky.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017
    Photo ID: 3165379
    VIRIN: 170212-G-KZ985-637
    Resolution: 5532x3688
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew of Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick in Panama Canal [Image 1 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Crew of Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick in Panama Canal
    USCGC John McCormick enters Panama Canal

    TAGS

    frc
    Coast Guard
    john mccormick
    fast response cutter

