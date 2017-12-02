A Panama Canal linehandling team waits on the bow of the Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick as it transits through the Panama Canal during it's voyage to their homeport of Ketchikan, Alaska, February 12, 2016.



The cutter John McCormick will be the first Fast Response Cutter to be commissioned in Alaska.



Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Lescinsky.

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Lescinsky.

Date Taken: 02.12.2017
Date Posted: 02.14.2017

This work, USCGC John McCormick enters Panama Canal, by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.