    Marines and Soldiers train with RFID and Shout nano in tracking Railops [Image 3 of 3]

    Marines and Soldiers train with RFID and Shout nano in tracking Railops

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Laurie Pearson 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, worked with 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1st Supply Battalion, Supply Company Marine Air Ground Task Force, MAGTF Marine Materiel Distribution Center to prepare equipment for transport with RFID tags and SHOUT nano devices, tracking equipment from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., and Marine Coprs Air Ground Combat Center 29 Palms, to and from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Feb. 7.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 17:54
    Photo ID: 3165336
    VIRIN: 170127-M-DU308-0005
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 14.33 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Soldiers train with RFID and Shout nano in tracking Railops [Image 1 of 3], by Laurie Pearson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

