Marines and Soldiers train with RFID and Shout nano in tracking Railops

Marines with 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, worked with 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1st Supply Battalion, Supply Company Marine Air Ground Task Force, MAGTF Marine Materiel Distribution Center to prepare equipment for transport with RFID tags and SHOUT nano devices, ensuring in-transit visibility and tracking equipment from Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, Calif., and Marine Coprs Air Ground Combat Center 29 Palms, to and from the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Feb. 7.

