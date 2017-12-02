(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ESC leadership visits 647th RSG

    4th ESC leadership visits 647th RSG

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 647th Regional Support Group, received a visit from Brig. Gen. Alex B. Fink, the commanding general of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), U.S. Army Reserve., Feb. 12, 2017, at the Armed Forces Reserve Training Center. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stephanie Poetzl and Spc.Julian Vega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 12:16
    Photo ID: 3164690
    VIRIN: 170112-A-DO208-001
    Resolution: 2300x1824
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC leadership visits 647th RSG, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    4th ESC leadership visits 647th RSG

    US Army Reserve
    4th ESC
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    647th RSG
    647 Regional Support Group
    Brig. Gen. Alex Fink

