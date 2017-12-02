4th ESC leadership visits 647th RSG

The 647th Regional Support Group, received a visit from Brig. Gen. Alex B. Fink, the commanding general of the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), U.S. Army Reserve., Feb. 12, 2017, at the Armed Forces Reserve Training Center. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Stephanie Poetzl and Spc.Julian Vega)
