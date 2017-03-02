(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Course preps Army doctors, medics for deployment

    Course preps Army doctors, medics for deployment

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with Army Trauma Training Center’s Combat Extremity Surgery Course (CESC) prepare a cadaver limb for placement of an external fixator during the hands-on training portion of the two-day course hosted by William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, Texas. The course provides deploying surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and combat medics from all over the Army, the training and skills necessary to increase readiness and manage extremity trauma in a deployed environment.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 11:55
    Photo ID: 3164678
    VIRIN: 170213-A-EK666-0022
    Resolution: 3879x2586
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    This work, Course preps Army doctors, medics for deployment [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

