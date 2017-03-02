Soldiers with Army Trauma Training Center’s Combat Extremity Surgery Course (CESC) prepare a cadaver limb for placement of an external fixator during the hands-on training portion of the two-day course hosted by William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, Texas. The course provides deploying surgeons, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and combat medics from all over the Army, the training and skills necessary to increase readiness and manage extremity trauma in a deployed environment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 11:55 Photo ID: 3164667 VIRIN: 170213-A-EK666-0020 Resolution: 4065x2710 Size: 1.32 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Course preps Army doctors, medics for deployment [Image 1 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.