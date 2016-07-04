Putting warheads on foreheads, yes that's what we do. If you mess with us, we'll put one on you.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2016 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 12:06 Photo ID: 3164595 VIRIN: 160302-F-SE307-004 Resolution: 3307x2535 Size: 457.08 KB Location: SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Striker Airmen: A 28th Bomb Wing Story [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Donald Knechtel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.