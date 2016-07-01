A short way from the city there is a quaint place, To many it's known as Ellsworth Air Force Base.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2016 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 12:05 Photo ID: 3164592 VIRIN: 160302-F-SE307-002 Resolution: 3314x2535 Size: 1.33 MB Location: SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Striker Airmen: A 28th Bomb Wing Story [Image 1 of 11], by A1C Donald Knechtel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.