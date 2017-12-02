Delaware National Guard Hosts Office Call with Trinidad and Tobago’s Chief of Defence Staff

Brig. Gen. Rodney Smart, Chief of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Staff, presents Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons with his coin, signifying his commitment to fostering and growing the state partnership program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)
