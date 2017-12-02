(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Delaware National Guard Hosts Office Call with Trinidad and Tobago’s Chief of Defence Staff [Image 1 of 4]

    Delaware National Guard Hosts Office Call with Trinidad and Tobago’s Chief of Defence Staff

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Leonard Gratteri 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Rodney Smart, Chief of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Staff, presents Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons with his coin, signifying his commitment to fostering and growing the state partnership program. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 11:45
    Photo ID: 3164519
    VIRIN: 170212-Z-OT492-004
    Resolution: 2736x1824
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware National Guard Hosts Office Call with Trinidad and Tobago’s Chief of Defence Staff [Image 1 of 4], by LTC Leonard Gratteri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Adjutant General
    Delaware National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    Trinidad and Tobago
    SPP
    State Partnership
    DNG
    Trinidad Defence Force

