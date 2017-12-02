Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons and Brig. Gen. Rodney Smart, Chief of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Staff, participate in an office call, establishing a relationship between the new military leaders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Len Gratteri)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 11:45
|Photo ID:
|3164517
|VIRIN:
|170212-Z-OT492-003
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delaware National Guard Hosts Office Call with Trinidad and Tobago’s Chief of Defence Staff [Image 1 of 4], by LTC Leonard Gratteri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
