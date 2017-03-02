(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNS Trenton [Image 1 of 7]

    USNS Trenton

    NAPLES, ITALY

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Matthew Montgomery 

    Military Sealift Command - Europe

    Students and teachers from the Department of Defense Education Activity in Naples, Italy, explore the bridge of the Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Trenton (EPF 5) during a tour on Feb. 3. Teachers, faculty, students and members of the Naples High School Junior Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps unit all had an opportunity to see the Trenton and interact with the crew. In total, the Trenton hosted more than 200 visitors.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Trenton [Image 1 of 7], by Matthew Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Trenton
    MSC
    USNS
    MSCEURAF

