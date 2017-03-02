Students and teachers from the Department of Defense Education Activity in Naples, Italy, explore the bridge of the Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Trenton (EPF 5) during a tour on Feb. 3. Teachers, faculty, students and members of the Naples High School Junior Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps unit all had an opportunity to see the Trenton and interact with the crew. In total, the Trenton hosted more than 200 visitors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 09:37 Photo ID: 3164021 VIRIN: 170203-D-DR308-032 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.99 MB Location: NAPLES, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Trenton [Image 1 of 7], by Matthew Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.