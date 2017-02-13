(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Hearts for Heroes [Image 1 of 4]

    Operation Hearts for Heroes

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    Master Sgt. Victoria Kenny, 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, knocks on a door to deliver Valentine’s Day cards, Feb. 14, 2017, in Southwest Asia. Students from Cape Cod, Massachusetts handcrafted cards for service members serving overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 07:43
    Photo ID: 3163892
    VIRIN: 170213-F-GH936-087
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Hearts for Heroes [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

